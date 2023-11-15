Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $81,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26. The company has a market cap of $111.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.