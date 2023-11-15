Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $158.73 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,102,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $158,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,900,000. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 119,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average is $75.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.