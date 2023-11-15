Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $41.71 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,445 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $41,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

