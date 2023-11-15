Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $43.96 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,312 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $43,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.66.

Get Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $272.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $264.30 and a 200-day moving average of $281.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $197.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.