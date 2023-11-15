Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $47.79 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 927,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,956 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $47,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $53.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

