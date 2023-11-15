Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,744,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 0.7% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $96,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after buying an additional 3,835,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,136,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,947,000 after buying an additional 981,773 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average is $54.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

