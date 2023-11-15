Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,378 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $306,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $452.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $434.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.75. The firm has a market cap of $350.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $376.49 and a twelve month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

