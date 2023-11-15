Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 14,872 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 1.06% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $23,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 247,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 179.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth $771,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.01. 66,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,574. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.83. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

