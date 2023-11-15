Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 5,354 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $90,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,299,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 26,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.83. 149,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $288.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.