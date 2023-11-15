Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 84,990 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,990 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MBS ETF worth $35,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.16. The company had a trading volume of 250,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,359. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.21. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

