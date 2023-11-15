Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,712,000 after purchasing an additional 69,509,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,475,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,984,000 after buying an additional 1,756,829 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,342,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,653,000 after buying an additional 4,121,942 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,372,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,528,000 after acquiring an additional 330,068 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,314,198 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.