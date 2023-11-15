Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,187 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $19,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.29. 60,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,417. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $36.46.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 248.94%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

