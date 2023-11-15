Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $31,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.12. 85,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,565. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.39. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.66.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Datadog is about to hit 52-week highs, and there’s more to come
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.