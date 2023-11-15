Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,118 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $29,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 225,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 23,963 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.88. 202,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,649. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $53.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

