Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,025 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $20,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.77. The stock had a trading volume of 118,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $115.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.16.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

