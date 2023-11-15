Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,547 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,201,982 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

