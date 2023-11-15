Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $158,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,401 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,055 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $452.75. 669,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,215,555. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $434.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

