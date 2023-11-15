Cetera Advisors LLC Has $19.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.60. 1,695,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,687,113. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.29.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

