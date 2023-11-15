Cetera Advisors LLC Has $19.54 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $19,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 28,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 182,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,035,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 188,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,253,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,585,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,192,426. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

