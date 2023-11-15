Cetera Advisors LLC Has $19.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,380 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $19,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Flagstone Financial Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 262,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 309,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,241. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0793 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

