Cetera Advisors LLC Has $23 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,488 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $22,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.31. 764,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,459. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.07.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.