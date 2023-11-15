Cetera Advisors LLC Has $33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,461 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $32,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.73. The stock had a trading volume of 689,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,938. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

