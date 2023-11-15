Cetera Advisors LLC Has $34.21 Million Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,746 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $34,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $98.83. 191,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,329. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $116.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.02.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

