Cetera Advisors LLC Has $42.90 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $42,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Client First Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.39. 220,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,749. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.49 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.55. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

