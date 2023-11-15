Cetera Advisors LLC Has $75.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,799 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $414.12. 691,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,972,388. The stock has a market cap of $331.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

