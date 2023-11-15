Cetera Advisors LLC Has $85.95 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.4% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $85,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $110.51. 105,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,402. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.38. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.