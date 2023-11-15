Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 0.7% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $41,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 704.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 271,711 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,678. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average is $54.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

