Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,261,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,947 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.97% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $74,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 223,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,828. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $59.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

