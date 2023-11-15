Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,941 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $31,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $842,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.27. The stock had a trading volume of 315,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.18.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

