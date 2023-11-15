Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,729 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $24,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $75.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,683. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

