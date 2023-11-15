Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $73,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.39. 618,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,650. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.93. The company has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $187.38 and a twelve month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

