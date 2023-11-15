Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New $18.69 Million Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 593,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,685,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 390.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMAR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.43. 39,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,531. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $33.06.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (XMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

