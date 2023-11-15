Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 1,934 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,437 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Wealth lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 47,277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 147,312 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $43,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,559 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.27. 500,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,517. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $196.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

