Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 21,003 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,003 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.7% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $46,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,502,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,114,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.30. 664,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,315. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

