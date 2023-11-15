Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 328,584 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,584 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up approximately 0.8% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.12% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $48,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 58,120 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth $968,000.

FDL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.66. The company had a trading volume of 124,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,644. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.06. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $38.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

