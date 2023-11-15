Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 40,722 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,722 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,027,000 after purchasing an additional 361,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,725,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.31. The stock had a trading volume of 528,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,370. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $5.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

