Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 8,519 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $38,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.04. The company had a trading volume of 160,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,477. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average is $69.17. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

