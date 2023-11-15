Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 766,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509,726 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 1.87% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $19,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 96.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGUS traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $26.65. 81,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,932. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.39. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $26.65.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

