Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,603 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 346.7% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.6 %

ABBV traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $137.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.23. The company has a market capitalization of $242.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

