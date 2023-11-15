Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 142.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,965 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.82% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $22,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

CGDV stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. 185,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,524. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $28.27.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.