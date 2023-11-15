Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,429 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $21,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 536,138 shares of company stock worth $20,881,627,358. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.5 %

LLY traded down $15.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $595.78. 793,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,253. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $565.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.18, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $576.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.23.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

