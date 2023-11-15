Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 248,492 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $44,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 108,137 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,185,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,138,000 after buying an additional 48,260 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $471,000.

Shares of BND traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $70.13. 936,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,662,308. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

