Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 249,714 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,120 shares of the company's stock after selling 249,714 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $22,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 636,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 82,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 59,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.41. 83,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,966. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $49.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Announces Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

