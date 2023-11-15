Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 46,432 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,432 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $53,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,105. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.63.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.