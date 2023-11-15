Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 4,814 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $57,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 546,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after acquiring an additional 90,804 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 476,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 451.8% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.73. 591,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,728. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

