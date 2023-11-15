Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 90,990 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,990 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,114,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.57. The company had a trading volume of 921,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,390. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average of $96.59. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

