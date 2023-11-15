Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 24,685 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,685 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.09% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $23,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,341,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,826,000 after buying an additional 509,600 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 82,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 122,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 70,016 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

