Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 413.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,680 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $15,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.10.
About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
