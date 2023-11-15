Cetera Investment Advisers Has $22.79 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $22,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $182.11 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $161.28 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.12.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

