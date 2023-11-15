Cetera Investment Advisers Has $23.23 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,147 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.43.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $590.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $561.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $541.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $591.55. The company has a market cap of $261.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

